YOUR SCHOOLS, YOUR MONEY: TPS bond election set for April 7

TULSA, Okla. — More than $600 million is at stake for Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa voters will decide, on April 7, if their tax dollars are worthy of the latest bond package.

Moises Echeverria is the President & CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools.

“[$609 million] would be transformative for our district and for our city, as a whole,” Echeverria said, “I think it’s important for Tulsans to know that this bond package could really make or break our city. If our schools are properly funded, and especially with these additional funds.”

Echeverria and his team launched a new campaign: Yes for TPS, asking voters to approve all four bond propositions.

THE PROPS

$200,985,000 - Student Experiences. The money is earmarked for extra-curricular activities like sports, music and arts. Specialty programs within the district are also included. $276,000,000 - Facilities. Renovating, repairing, and making safer the buildings that make up Tulsa Public Schools. Leaders say many of the buildings are at least 40 years old. $104,785,000 - Technology. The district would use the money to buy new technology features for schooling. $27,230,000 - Transportation. Money, simply, to buy new vehicles for the district.

Top of mind, for parents like Jessica Lowe-Betts is safety. Her daughter is a freshman at Booker T. Washington High School.

“How secure are the locks on the buildings? What kind of barriers are in place, in case there’s an active shooter? I think when I drop my kid off every single day, I’m thinking about her safety,” Lowe-Betts said, “Hoping and praying that nothing happens. But of course, in the event that something would occur, I would want the district to be sophisticated enough to have what they need, so that students are safe when they come home at night.”

Echeverria said this is make-or-break for the district. He spoke about what the ‘break’ would look like; if voters denied the bond’s passage.

“Our buildings still need to be maintained, our students still need curriculum, and so if we don’t have this bond funding, the district will have to use their funding from their general funds to support all of the items that are addressed in the bond package,” Echeverria said.

Echeverria said that would mean cuts elsewhere. Perhaps to salaries, perhaps to jobs. Perhaps to a student’s favorite part of school.

