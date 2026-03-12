Body cams reveal new details in ’25 Blue Dome shootings

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma obtained Tulsa police body camera footage of a chaotic, violent night downtown—that left one person dead and several people injured.

On May 4, 2025, a large crowd erupted into violence when at least two suspects began firing gunshots at each other at 2nd and Elgin. It happened in front of multiple Tulsa police officers, who had been monitoring the growing scene.

The first body camera shows an officer who is only feet away from the group as it begins to argue.

TPD

The video shows one suspect, later identified as Demonzo Washington, 17, raise his hand with a gun. There is no audio for the first 40 seconds. We are told it is an activation delay that is part of the Axon brand of body camera technology.

Within five seconds, as the suspect is armed and running away, the officer fires a shot and injures him, but is OK.

Officers render aid and handcuff him.

TPD

The same incident resulted in the death of a second suspect, Thurman Wilson, 21. Police said a rooftop policce officer saw him armed and running from the scene, the officer shot and killed him.

TPD

The second body camera footage received is from the rooftop. However, the provided footage does not begin until after the shooting. 2 News is told it is because the officer used a rifle, which does not activate the body camera like a holster would.

Both officer shootings have been justified, and both officers are back on duty.

The incident was the first of several major violent crimes last summer that ultimately prompted the City of Tulsa to implement a downtown curfew.

TPD also recently announced a fourth station dedicated to the downtown and nearby neighborhoods.

City, police leaders announce new division in downtown Tulsa

Washington is charged with shooting with intent to kill and two counts of assault and battery. He was expected to enter a blind plea on March 12, but the hearing is delayed until May.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

