City councilors flesh out how curfew for minors would be upheld

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilors spent more than two hours discussing the logistics behind the proposed curfew for minors.

Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Jackie Dutton and Vanessa Hall Harper raised the most concerns over the new rules.

“I don’t think it’s been thought out thoroughly and I definitely don’t have the data I would need to make an informed decision," said Dutton. "District s 3, 6, 7 and 8 do not have community centers. We do not have resources for the youth to utilize and to expect that were going to focus all of this on downtown, to me is offensive."

As proposed, anyone under the age of 17 would not be allowed in the downtown IDL area after 9 PM. The curfew is not intended to keep young people from going to events or restaurants, but from loitering or gather in large groups in places they shouldn't be.

Although it may seem like a knee-jerk reaction to the Juneteenth shooting, councilors emphasized they've been discussing the implementation of a curfew for months now.

The goal of keeping the youth out of downtown is to eliminate the recent surge of gun violence erupting near and around downtown — most of which have had young shooters and victims.

Tulsa leaders are borrowing this approach from an Oklahoma City neighborhood.

“I appreciate that Bricktown has implemented this in Oklahoma City and it seems to have worked for their needs," said Decter Wright. "What I cannot find is what it has done to the nearby neighborhoods of brick town or beyond.”

Hall Harper raised questions over the accountability of enforcing the curfew, and how they would ensure all youth would be treated equally by Tulsa police.

“As elected officials, we have to do something, but this is just a first step," said the District 1 councilor. "I agree that something needs to happen, that we are in a critical state, but I also have this concern over here about officer discretion and how they’re actually going to be implementing or enforcing that law.”

She said all the interactions would be captured on body camera video, and would review all of those recordings if any concerns were raised.

Brian Kurtz with the Downtown Tulsa Partnership was also apart of the conversation, representing some of the perspective of the businesses that have been impacted.

He urged the councilors to take action immediately, because as Kurtz said, the violence is unfolding each weekend.

“I will say when my children find themselves in dangerous situations, my first reaction is to remove them from that situation," said Kurtz. "What we are attempting to do on a community basis is remove individuals who are finding themselves in extremely dangerous scenarios with illegal weapons, with contraband, with drug use, in or near establishments that are around the consumption of alcohol in a means to protect themselves and the thousands of people who work live and visit downtown each and every day.”

Representing TPD's voice at the table was Deputy Chief Mark Wollmerhauser.

Because many of the recent incidents have been among large crowds, he said limiting the places young people can gather will help officers respond to emergencies. Thus, keeping people safer.

“If you have ten juveniles, if we can get seven of them out of that environment earlier in the day, earlier in the night, now we’ve definitely protected those seven and we can focus on the three that we’re going to have to take more of an enforcement approach with," he said.

Another large piece of the discussion — how long to keep the curfew in place.

The initial proposal is an enforcement from June 26th - if it passes - to March 31st, 2026.

Most councilors agreed, starting with a shorter period to gather data would be the best way to approach the issue.

“I would be more open to a 90 day approach," said Decter Wright. "I’m concerned, I have no data presented to me in the last 32 hours that show anything about the age of these folks.”

Amid the conflicted group, councilors will vote on the measure on June 25th's 5PM meeting.

