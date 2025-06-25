Suspect arrested in Juneteenth celebration shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested 19-year-old Timetrious Moore at his home for 2nd Degree Murder related to a shooting during the Juneteenth celebration June 21.

TPD said they found video of Moore shooting the victim, 22-year-old Isaiah Knight, and confirmed his identification through someone who knew Moore.

Police said after questioning Moore, he admitted to firing a gun into a crowded intersection at the celebration.

Police are searching for a second suspect responsible for shooting and injuring several people at the Juneteenth celebration.

One person died and 7 others were wounded after a shooting broke out at the Juneteenth festival in downtown Tulsa on June 21.

Police said Isaiah Knight was the victim.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 21st, Tulsa police responded to the area of Archer and Greenwood for a shooting.

Police said one person is dead and 10 others are injured. The shooting started as a fight between two people.

