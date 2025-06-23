'I saw people running and screaming': Witness talks Juneteenth festival shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Mason Harmon is a Green Country transplant.

"I moved here unexpectedly because of Tulsa Remote in April of 2024," Harmon said. "So it's been quite the adventure since then."

An adventure that's seen some twists and turns recently. Harmon was on his apartment balcony on Archer Street when the Juneteenth festival shooting took place.

"Things like this don't usually happen," Harmon said. "But over the past six months or so, I've noticed an increase in some activity like this."

"I came outside, and right away I saw people running and screaming," Harmon said.

He lives across the street from ONEOK Field, so he's used to the sound of fireworks. This felt and looked different.

"People don't typically scream and run from fireworks," Harmon said. "So having my window right there, I could tell there was something off, something was wrong."

When he walked out on his balcony, he documented the chaos.

Harmon shared over 10 minutes of video with us, from the rapid and large police response, medical personnel rushing to the scene of the shooting, even officers performing arrests, all under his living room window.

2 News viewer shares video of Juneteenth shooting scene in downtown Tulsa

"I could see all the police going from all the way down here, all throughout this street," Harmon said. "People running from this area."

An area he spends a lot of time in, and a situation he says is rare.

"It's on the cusp of growing and getting back to the stage where it's going to be successful and lively," Harmon said. "So, the last thing we need is violence like this to deter people from coming to this area that needs that monetary support and business."

Saturday night, not deterring Harmon from supporting his community, telling us he still feels downtown is a safe place to be.

"I hope it's a one off, and it stays out of the ordinary for the downtown life, living here in Tulsa," Harmon said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

