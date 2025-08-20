NORMAN, Okla. — Amanda Pal says her son Jozsef was beaten to death. He was attending the University of Oklahoma at the time. The alleged incident took place in March, near campus.

Five months later, authorities have taken few actions in response. That’s why Pal called 2 News, and why Brodie Myers listened to her story.

WATCH: SEEKING ACTION: Mom calls 2 News after she says her son was beaten to death

SEEKING ACTION: Mom calls 2 News after she says her son was beaten to death

“No one’s been handling it well. No one expects their brother or their son to die. No one should have to bury their kid,” Pal said, “I never get to hug him again, I never get to hear his voice again. [Jozsef and his sisters] were just getting to that stage where they weren’t just siblings anymore, they were becoming best friends.”

Jozsef had his sights set on an engineering degree at OU, but a change of heart led him to the National Guard for training to become a medic. After a year off, he returned to Norman. He joined the rugby team, and briefly walked on the football team. When he last left Miami for Norman, it would be the last time his family would see him alive.

His mom says a night of celebrations at the bars turned deadly. Her son was beaten to death, she said.

2 News obtained a police report from Norman Police.

“I was dispatched to a reported altercation at 305 E Boyd St. This report is being completed for assault. All involved parties have been identified. No one has been arrested. One individual was taken to the hospital in critical condition,” the report says.

Five days into a hospital stay, Jozsef’s parents made an impossible decision: taking him off life support.

“We made [the decision] after we talked to the neurosurgeon that did the surgery on him. He couldn’t breathe on his own, he couldn’t eat on his own, he couldn’t move his legs, he couldn’t respond, he couldn’t blink,” Amanda said, “He was so full of life. He never stopped moving, he’s never stopped doing, and I knew he wouldn’t want that. He wouldn’t wanna live like that.”

Amanda says the Cleveland County DA has yet to charge anyone in the case, nor have they publicly identified the suspects.

Merydith Harmon, the first assistant DA, says the office “is meeting with the Pal family in the coming weeks to discuss our review of the investigation of the death of Jozsef Pal. We will refrain from making any comment on our charging decision until after that meeting.”

Amanda says her limited conversations with the DA’s office have not gone far.

“They can’t prove that he wasn’t fatally wounded in the two hours, that we don’t know exactly where he was,” Amanda said.

In a death certificate, provided by Amanda, it lists Jozsef’s cause of death as acute trauma, caused by assault.

Amanda is speaking out, hoping someone will come forward with the key evidence to make justice a reality.

“Even though, their friend, cousin, their nephew, their child … needs to … have some consequence for their actions, and that those consequences might take them away. At least they’re still going to be able to talk to that person, they’re still going to be able to see that person. They’re still going to be able to hug that person. I don’t get that ever again. As a mother, I never get that ever again,” Amanda said.

Norman police can be reached by calling (405) 321-1600.

The Cleveland County District Attorney can be reached by calling (405) 321-8268 or emailing d21da@dac.state.ok.us

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

