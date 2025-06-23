City council to vote on possible curfew for minors in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichold led a news conference June 23, in response to multiple gun violence incidents that occurred over the previous week.

Nichols was joined by Tulsa City Councilors, Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen, and other local, state, and federal officials.

Mayor Nichols addressed the series of incidents that occurred in Tulsa, including the deadly mass shooting that happened the night of June 21 during Juneteenth celebrations in Tulsa.

"To the community, I understand the anxiety brought on by these events," said Nichols, "but we are not going to let fear and the actions of a destructive criminal element erase the progress we are making as a city."

Nichols highlighted the concern about young people engaging in violent crime.

"Some of our youth don’t have what they need to make better choices," he said, and highlighted the recent creation of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families, which Nichols said would "help our city have a unified approach to improving outcomes for young people."

Nichols said he and the Tulsa City Council will discuss the emergency implementation of a curfew covering downtown Tulsa. The proposed curfew would apply to individuals under the age of 18 who are unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.

City Councilor Karen Gilbert also discussed the curfew. She said it had been under discussion for several months, but recent events prompted them to expedite its consideration.

Gilbert called the curfew "one critical solution of many" and said additional discussion would be held to determine other solutions.

She said the City Council will discuss the ordinance Wednesday, and with emergency steps, it could be signed and implemented by 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 26.

Gilbert said that since the new ordinance might take effect without full public consideration, a sunset clause would be included for March 31, to ensure public discussion and full consideration at a later date.

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen also spoke during the news conference. Chief Larsen reviewed the violent incidents that took place over the last few days, including shootings at Crybaby Hill, the Bradford Apartments, a property in east Tulsa, and during the Juneteenth celebrations.

Larsen said detectives were working around the clock to solve the shootings, and the forensic lab was busy throughout the weekend. He said a new task force was being created, focused on those bringing violence into our community.

Larsen said Tulsans would see an increased police presence at large gatherings going forward, and the department would work closely with families and community leaders to "keep youth from getting caught in dangerous situations."

"Together," Chief Larsen said, "we can effectively make Tulsa a safer city where everyone can feel secure."

