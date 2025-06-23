Tulsa Police looking for video that could aid shooting investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Shortly after 7 p.m. on June 22, Tulsa Police Department posted a message on social media asking the public for any video that could help identify the suspects from a shooting that took place June 21.

Police said a 22-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured when suspects began shooting during the Juneteenth celebrations taking place in Tulsa's Greenwood District the evening of June 21.

Previous Coverage >>> JUNETEENTH SHOOTING: One dead, 7 injured after fight leads to shooting

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. At this time, police have not made any arrests.

On Facebook on June 22, police posted a message asking for anyone with video shot between 10:00 p.m and 11:30 p.m. to submit it as evidence.

In the post, police said, "If you have any video from this period, even if it does not show the actual shooting, please upload it using this link. You may have recorded important footage without even realizing it."

Additional Coverage >>> 'Sickening and heartbreaking': Community reacts to Juneteenth festival shooting

Police included a QR code that would take users to the evidence submission page, which we've included below. Police said people with video to submit can also do so at this link: https://tulsapdok.evidence.com/.../comm.../public/2025031394

Police are also asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS

Tulsa Police Department

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

