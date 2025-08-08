PROTECTING CHILDREN: Demand Project offers advice in the digital age

TULSA, Okla. — Child porn accusations against Tulsa County Emergency Manager Joe Kralicek serve as a reminder for parents to keep an eye on their child's digital footprint.

“I think [child exploitation] is worse in all 50 states than people think,” Kristin Weis, CEO of the Demand Project said.

Weis deals with it every day. The Demand Project is an advocacy group in Tulsa, working to prevent and combat child exploitation. The group also helps victims as they rekindle their lives.

“Aside and separate from [Kralicek’s] arrest, I will tell you that child sex abuse is widespread, and continues to rise with devastating effects on children and their families,” Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said.

“Predators have the access that we allow them to have with our children coming right into the house on a piece of technology,” Weis said, “Get to know your kids. Virtually as well as in reality.”

The typical family conversation features the same questions. How was work? How was school? What did you have for lunch?

In 2025 – Weis says – the time has come to add more questions to the repertoire.

Where did you go online? Who did you meet? Did anybody ask you to send an inappropriate picture? Was there any bullying online?

Tulsa County investigators started on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The accusations against Kralicek are graphic. Weis says, the details are the norm.

“It’s violent. It’s destructive. It’s horrendous. Like, it’s some of the most horrific things that law enforcement can ever see,” Weis said.

