Tulsa County official arrested for child pornography

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a Tulsa County official for possession of child pornography.

The name of the officials is not being released at this time, but TCSO is holding a new conference about the arrest at 10:30 on Thursday morning.

2 News Oklahoma is going to that news conference and will update as we learn more.

