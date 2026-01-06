MOTHER ROAD CENTENNIAL: Own a piece of Sapulpa’s Route 66

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa is championing Route 66 offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of the Mother Road.

A look back shows Dewey Avenue heavily under construction.

Each piece of gravel and upturned road is a memento of Route 66. Now, that road is broken up into pieces for enthusiasts to enjoy for themselves.

Michael Jones is the CEO of Gasoline Alley Classics, the first Sapulpa business to help give away the authentic pieces.

Each divot and piece of dirt carries the story of the nearly 100-year-old thoroughfare, bringing travelers from near and far to explore.

“It gives them something that they can hold onto,” said Michael Jones.

Sapulpa Main Street is behind Sapulpa’s Great Route 66 Giveaway. Martin Newman is the first winner of the giveaway. He proudly holds his chunk of pavement.

Three times a week for the whole year, a piece of the road and an authenticity certificate will be handed out. Participants will have to get a ticket from the store ahead of time and then be present at the store during the drawing.

“It’ll actually let people have a piece of something they can see feel and touch,” said Jones.

Spanning eight different states and more than 2,000 miles, the Route 66 journey is different for every traveler. In Sapulpa, they want to make sure that people stop and get out and see the community.

“We’re hoping that they’ll stay in Sapulpa a little bit longer and shop our stores and our restaurants and spend some time with us,” said Jones.

As Oklahoma marks the centennial of its famous route, shops are expecting business to boom as travelers head through what Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation calls the nation’s longest driveable stretch of Route 66 at more than 400 miles.

Their 2020 report shows $2.8 million out-of-state visitors traveled the Mother Road, bringing $8.2 million in lodging revenue.

“We’re going to see an influx of people out there this year,” said Jones.

After spending seven years to get his dream store up and running, Jones says he’s excited to see people get their kicks on Route 66.

“Route 66 brings everybody together,” said Jones.

There are two more giveaways this week at Gasoline Alley Classics at 24 N Main St Sapulpa.



Jan 8 – 11:16 am

Jan 10 – 5 pm



