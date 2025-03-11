DEWEY CLOSED: Downtown Sapulpa road undergoes streetscape project

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Dewey Avenue Streetscape project is underway.

Crews started work to transform Dewey's current four-lane layout into a two-lane road with a median and improved walkability.

“It is going to look like a picture book,” Sapulpa City Manager Joan Riley said.

She said the city partnered with ODOT on the project, with hopes of growing the businesses on Dewey, while increasing foot traffic.

“We’re very aware that that’s a very important economic development piece for them and we’re very excited to help them with this streetscape project,” ODOT spokesman TJ Gerlach said.

Dewey Avenue is home to Sapulpa’s annual Christmas Chute. Due to the construction, leaders say the Chute will not open in 2025.



Six months ago TC Abazah opened Il Gusto, an Itlaian restaurant located on the Eastern Edge of the construction work.

“We checked out a lot of cities when we were thinking about opening an Italian restaurant.,” Abazah said, “We drove by Sapulpa … we loved the place. We fell in love with the city.”

Abazah comes to the United States from Albania. He said he chose Sapulpa for nostalgic reasons.

“It has some older buildings, it reminded me of Europe, back home, my country, people are so sweet,” Abazah said.

Construction began, in earnest, on March 7.

“You know, what I’ve seen within these three or four days, it has been a big difference,” in volume of customers, Abazah said.

Riley says businesses have the option to remain open through October; the expected completion date of construction. Walkways for shoppers and diners will open up during construction, Riley said.

“You know, it’s kind of scary,” Abazah said.

However, he trusts his customers will continue to support the restaurant throughout construction.

