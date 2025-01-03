Sapulpa Christmas Chute to pause in 2025

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Sapulpa Christmas Chute is pausing in 2025.

In a post on the official website, organizers said that due to a streetscape project beginning this year, they need to take a break to regroup and return for the centennial year of Route 66.

The holiday tradition started in 2022 with local businesses and private donations. The overwhelming success of that year led to the city providing $250,000 to make it an annual event.

WATCH: 2 News covered the Chute from the beginning:

Route 66 Christmas Chute

The Today Show even featured the festive event in its first year.

Now, with the construction on Dewey Ave (Route 66) in Sapulpa beginning the organizers said they need to redesign the Chute to go with the new Dewey Ave.

Organizers said the event will be back in 2026 to coincide with the centennial for Route 66.

Follow updates here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

