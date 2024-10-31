3RD YEAR: Sapulpa starts preps on Route 66 Christmas Chute

SAPULPA, Okla. — With steel structures and panels put up last week, now's the time to decorate for Sapulpa's Route 66 Christmas Chute holiday-themed canopies lining the historic downtown.

Last year over six weeks, the currently empty streets were packed with 500,000 people from 21 counties and 48 states.

"We have different crews on different days that will be decorating until we open," said Tami Fleak, the Route 66 Christmas Chute cofounder.

Fleak said visitors can expect more lights down the side streets this year, more Santa visits and a new tree and sleigh. Plus, live music, dozens of vendors and more.

Since it was so windy during the interview, we asked how the chute handles windy and stormy weather.

She said structural engineers helped with their initial design.

"We lose a few little things during the wind, but nothing major. It's held up really well," she said.

She admits it's been a learning experience.

It's been that way for business owners as well, like Little Taiyaki.

"It's a waffle in the shape of a fish. We are known for our Taiyaki cone," said co-owner Michelle Villabrille.

Villabrille said last year was their first chute.

"We were very overwhelmed. The line out the door for hours trying to keep up with the demand," she said.

Now, they're prepared with more machines, staff, and increased hours.

Plenty of food vendors line the streets, too. An event that wouldn't happen without volunteers, like Debbie Sivadon.



"I love how magical. It is, it's just glistening and blingy," Sivadon said.

Close to 1,000 volunteers from start to finish bring joy to the world from little Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

