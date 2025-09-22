Green Country workers ask for representation on Project Clydesdale

TULSA, Okla. — "We can hear it all day long, but we'd like something put in writing."

That's Eric Lemley with Iron Workers Local 584 before Monday's board meeting at Tulsa Tech. He, and other area contractors, in a fight to keep local projects local, specifically with Project Clydesdale.

"They're telling us they're going to hire a community workforce," Lemley said. "They're telling us they're going to hire local workers. All of this is just hearsay."

We've told you about Project Clydesdale in the past, a large data center being built near a neighborhood in Owasso. The project promised verbally to hire local laborers for the work. Those workers want it in writing. Their goal? 30% of construction hours coming from local workers.

"We have since met with them, discussed what those needs are, and will be amending this draft, it's only a draft at this point, to include that."

Those words came from a project rep during the board meeting. They say they will add their requests in a new draft. The workers asked to delay the vote, which deals with tax incentives, so they could review the draft and continue conversations. Instead, the vote passed. 2 News caught up with Lemley after the meeting.

"We've been hearing the trust me trust me, we're going to use local labor for a while now," Lemley said. "And they're still not willing to put something in writing. So, it's actually kind of disappointing, but we're going to stay after it. We're going to stay with them, and we're going to hold them to their word."

Sarah Gray, chair of the Tulsa County Democratic Party, says she's just as frustrated as the workers.

"We really can't understand why there's such a heavy resistance to putting local hiring goals in writing," Gray said.

As for what's next?

"Just keep tabs on them," Lemley said. "Go to the meetings, keep tabs. Make sure they stand by their word. And if they don't, we'll figure out what to do then."

Gray invites the public to attend the county commissioner's meeting on Monday, September 29. It's expected they will vote on the final project plans.

Lemley added that they aren't expecting the project to hire out exactly 30% of the work to local contractors, but instead wants them to make a conscious effort to include local work.

