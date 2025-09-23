'Special guy' | Sister talks of Tulsan who inspired the main character for 'The Lowdown'

TULSA, Okla. — Here’s The Lowdown on The Lowdown.

The Lowdown is Sterlin Harjo’s latest series, and it’s coming to television screens Sept. 22.

The main character, Lee Rayborn, is based on a Tulsan, the dearly-departed Lee Roy Chapman.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Lee Roy’s sister, Whitney. She is executive director of the Center for Public Secrets, the organization Chapman founded.

“He was hilarious. Fun. Charming. Always there for you … the best person to have on your side,” Whitney said.

Whitney was inside the Philbrook for a preview showing of the series, though she did not watch the preview herself. She is waiting for the public premiere.

“I’m not that surprised [that a TV character is based on him] honestly. He’s a special guy and like, nothing the guy ever did surprised me. So, it's very surreal, but I guess I’m kind of not surprised in a way,” Whitney said, “With Lee, anything can happen.”

Brian Hosmer, on the other hand, has seen it. He’s on the board for the Center for Public Secrets.

“I really like it. I think that it captures some things that are interesting about Tulsa that …. I think reflect the way Lee Roy looked at Tulsa. So there’s both the kind of humor and humanity, the importance of place is really part of it,” Hosmer said, “Underneath, there’s sort of this rumbling, kind of, a little bit gritty, a little bit menacing, even, in some places.”

Both Whitney and Hosmer, hope this will inspire truth-seekers, like Lee Roy; and perhaps, draw people to the Center for Public Secrets.

The series stars Ethan Hawke.

“When I heard it was Ethan, I was like, I bet Lee would be happy about that,” Whitney said.

