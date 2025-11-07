Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tulsa police investigating shooting after two people shot at apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were found shot at an apartment complex in south Tulsa.

The shooting happened at the New Haven Apartments near 62nd and Peoria.

TPD said one of the shooting victims has died and the other is in the hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody not far away from the complex.

