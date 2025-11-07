'I cried' | Close friend of Tremane Wood reacts to clemency recommendation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The fate of Tremane Wood is in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands.

Wood was sentenced to death, after a jury convicted him in the 2001 murder of Ronnie Wipf. During a Nov. 5 meeting,the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Wood.

“When I finally seen it come down, I cried,” Remegrac Frye, a close friend of Wood said.

Frye is an advocate against the death penalty. Through her work, she connected with Wood. The two have since become close friends. In fact, it was Wood who recently supported Frye.

“I had lost a family member, and he was there. You know, sending the message every morning: good morning, Remey, have a good day. Just giving me words of encouragement. He kinda just flipped the script. Instead of me being that person he would kinda be the person for me,” Frye said.

Gov. Stitt has not yet commented on the potential decision.

On the other hand, Attorney General Gentner Drummond has made his thoughts clear, encouraging Stitt to deny clemency.

Drummond accuses Wood of storing contraband cellphones and dealing drugs in prison.

“After this dangerous criminal took a young man’s life, he stayed fully active in the criminal world from behind bars. I am disappointed by the pardon and parole board's decision today but appreciate their thoughtful deliberation,” Drummond said, in a written statement.

“I disagree [with Drummond]. That’s not Tremane. I disagree. I don’t know where that came from, that’s not his character at all,” Frye said.

No matter what Drummond says, the decision is Gov. Stitt’s.

Just once, in his tenure, has he commuted a death sentence. That was in the case of Julius Jones, in 2021.

Frye said she would tell Gov. Stitt to “have compassion. Tremane deserves this clemency. He deserves a second chance. He doesn’t deserve to die. So have compassion.”

Wood is set for a Nov. 13 execution, barring a commutation by Gov. Stitt.

