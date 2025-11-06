Second school shooting threat locks down Haskell schools

HASKELL, Okla. — For the second time in three days in the tiny town of Haskell, a heavy police presence could be found at each school in the district.

Haskell Police Chief Zachery Stephens says a serious threat made on the night of November 5 led to school-wide lockdown on November 6.

"There was an 18-year-old male who had threatened to shoot up the school," Stephens said. "His words. And he was speaking to a juvenile female on the phone at church that night, and that was overheard."

Stephens says the 18-year-old who made the threat is Evan Harjo. Harjo also made similar threats on the morning of November 4, leading to a lockdown that day.

"The threats that came in today seemed to be a little more," Stephens said. "And we're just doing everything we can to locate him."

At this time, police tell 2 News they haven't located Harjo, but they're looking for him along with several other agencies.

"We have a lot of help on this right now, and we have most of our officers at the school to make sure the kids safety is first with us," Stephens said. "Making sure they're all safe."

Police shared a statement with 2 News saying Harjo is a tribal citizen, and that Haskell Police got a warrant through the Muscogee Nation Attorney General's Office. The school canceled all after school activities for November 6.

"We take every threat that comes in very seriously," Stephens said. "Especially with a school, we're going to throw as much manpower at it as we can to keep kids safe."

Police tell 2 News they've arrested a juvenile suspect, believed to be an accomplice for Harjo. They added "we currently have no information that Harjo, who's still outstanding, is in the Haskell area."

