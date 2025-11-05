'Not OK not knowing' | Parents miffed at lack of transparency in Haskell after lockdown

HASKELL, Okla. — Tuesday’s classes at Haskell Middle and High School started and ended quietly, but the middle spelled chaos.

The schools, which share a campus, went into lockdown procedures because of a threat.

“I got a notification across the parent-square app, that they do. And of course I went into panic mode and started going through social media and found out more about it on Facebook,” Megan Derboven, a middle school parent said.

It is not clear how long the lockdown lasted; Haskell’s police chief refused an interview with KJRH’s Brodie Myers, who encountered the chief outside the school. Myers asked the chief for an interview. The chief shook his head, said no, and drove away.

I listened to Megan Derboven. Her son, Bentley, is a sixth-grader at Haskell Middle School. She was glad to have him back home.

“Honestly, he’s OK for the most part. He thought it was a drill. But then when he found out more about it he was honestly upset that no one informed them about what was going on,” Derboven said.

The communications from both the school system, and the police department, has been limited to a few Facebook posts.

Below, are the facts, albeit limited.

The lockdown started around noon after the threat was made.

Police identified a suspect – and determined the threat was “low-level” Later, the threat was deemed non-credible. The lockdown was lifted, and police remained on school grounds for the remainder of the day. That is the beginning, middle and end of the facts authorities are willing to share.

“I’m honestly not OK with not knowing what was happening at my kid’s school,” Derboven said.

2 News will relay any more information authorities are willing to share.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

