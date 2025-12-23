Sand Springs police: Shooting suspect in custody after dispute with neighbors

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Police are investigating after a person was shot after a dispute Dec. 22.

Around 8 pm, Sand Springs police responded to a shooting near 5th and Garfield.

Police said after a dispute with several neighbors, the suspect, Mark McDonald, shot the victim in the stomach.

SSPD said the victim was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said multiple people saw this happen, and as a result of the information gathered, the suspect is being arrested for shooting with intent to kill.

