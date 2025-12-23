TPD: 'Chaotic' scene forced Sky Zone to close early Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Videos and rumors spread fast from a chaotic scene Dec. 20 at Sky Zone Trampoline Park off 61st and Memorial, full of what police say were underaged teens.

"There were a huge group of juveniles in the sky zone. Prior to us getting there, apparently a fight had broken out," Capt. Richard Meulenberg of Tulsa Police Department said on Dec. 22.

Capt. Meulenberg said there were were as many as 150 unattended teens present, reportedly rushing in and out of the building in large groups around 9pm.

"Sky Zone made the determination that they don't want to mess with any of it anymore so they decide to close up early and kick everybody out," the captain said. "So this disturbance then kind of grew and there's kids running back and forth and we're trying to clear the lot because they are no longer welcome on that property."



While TPD said two teens were given citations, no arrests were made and no serious injuries reported either, despite claims spread on social media.

"This is a situation where kids are clearly losing their minds a little bit and losing control of their(sic) selves," he said. "And when you have enough of them together, it could lead to some serious issues. Fortunately, this one did not."

The indoor trampoline park was back open on Dec. 22.

Sky Zone's corporate office sent the following statement to 2 News:

At Sky Zone parks, the safety and well-being of guests, team members, and the communities we serve are always the highest priority.

We are aware of an incident where an influx of disruptive guests arrived at the Sky Zone franchise park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a brand dedicated to creating safe, positive experiences, we take this matter seriously and are working with franchise owners and park management teams to review and enhance safety protocols across all parks.

We are grateful for the swift response and support of the Tulsa Police Department. Sky Zone Trampoline Park

