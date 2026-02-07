Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man with machete shot and killed by Tulsa police near Archer and Denver downtown

Tulsa police said a man was shot and killed by officers after charging at them with a machete near the Salvation Army located at Archer and Denver downtown.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 7.

According to police, officers were on patrol in the area when they were flagged down and notified of a man with a machete.

Officers said they attempted to talk to the man, and later used a bean bag launcher to get him to put down the weapon. It was unsuccessful.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told 2 News the man charged at officers with the machete, prompting them to fire, killing him.

Officers were not hurt.

The man who was shot was described as a white male in his 40s. No other information has been released.

2 News has a crew on scene gathering information. We will provide updates on-air and online as we receive them.

