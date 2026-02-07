Neighbor gives 2News an exclusive tour | Two Okmulgee County deputies shot behind her home

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Two Okmulgee County sheriff's deputies were shot by a gunman who barricaded himself inside a home near 12th and Morton late Thursday afternoon, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

Both deputies are expected to recover from their injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Ron-El Miles, who neighbors say has been a threat to the community for some time.

Alex Proctor, who lives next to where the shooting occurred, said he called 911 after Miles threatened to shoot him and his dog. Proctor spoke exclusively with 2 News Thursday evening about the incident.

Emily Delacruz, another neighbor, showed me her backyard where she says the deputies were shot. The shooting left visible marks in her yard and damaged her fence.

"They brought officers all the way from the hole to right here and that's where they picked him up. You can see the dry marks," Delacruz said.

"OSBI had dragged the sheriff all the way down. Both of them right here. Their rubber shotgun was laying right here and their OSBI shield was laying right here," Delacruz said.

Delacruz said she left her house just five minutes before the shooting occurred. When she returned, she found chaos and was unable to access her home while law enforcement investigated.

"I just know two police officers were shot in my yard and no police really told me anything. I couldn't bring my car in here. My kids had to wait on me in my car at the church. It was just really unfortunate," Delacruz said.

When asked if she could enter her home, Delacruz responded, "No and my babies could've been in there. It was just really horrible."

The incident has prompted Delacruz to make a difficult decision about her family's safety.

"We're moving in the next couple of months. I have to protect my children. It's unfortunate that I have to move my entire family, but it's worth it. This is dangerous," Delacruz said.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

