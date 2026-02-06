'We did just win a gold medal': Tulsa breweries welcome Olympic fans

TULSA, Okla. — The 2026 Winter Olympics are now officially underway, and Green Country businesses are looking forward to increased business.

"If you're going to watch the Olympics somewhere, we did just win a gold medal. Not in the Olympics, but in the Great American Beer Festival."

That's what Jonathan Neff, the owner of Neff Brewing, wants customers to hear. As the world's best athletes compete for a medal, Neff showed off his brewery's medals. In all, his place won three beer-lympic medals in 2025.

"I mean, winning anything at any of these competitions is a huge deal," Neff said.

Neff tells 2 News they're hosting international visitors for the opening ceremony and will show the games inside throughout.

"We've even got a short video greeting from someone in Milan saying hello to Tulsa before the ceremony starts," Neff said.

It's the same story right down the block at New Story Brewing. The owner tells us they plan on having the Olympics on TV every day of the competition. And it'll be the debut games for co-owner James Schellhorn.

"We've been open for 9 months," Schellhorn said. "So we're very new. Our first Olympics!"

The competition is a welcome sight for him.

"It's kind of the next celebration after Christmas and the end-of-year holidays," Schellhorn said. "It's like, what's the next thing to really look forward to? It's the end of football season, the Super Bowl, then right into the Olympics."

Schellhorn hopes New Story has a fun Olympic chapter over the next two weeks.

"Nice thing about this place is we open at noon every day, and we're very kind to all ages, family-oriented," Schellhorn said. "It's a great place to come kind of hangout, root for the United States obviously, and just getting together with friends, family, and community."

