New details about man accused of shooting two Okmulgee County deputies

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man accused of shooting two Okmulgee County sheriff's deputies on Feb.5 has been booked into the county jail six times, according to court documents.

Ron-El Miles now faces charges of assault with intent to kill after authorities say he shot two deputies while they were serving a warrant at his home. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

Miles' criminal history began in the 1990s, with court documents showing charges ranging from running a roadblock to drug possession and bringing drugs into jail.

In 2015, Miles pled guilty to breaking and entering and public intoxication. Then in April 2025, he was charged with resisting an officer, threatening to act violently, and public intoxication. All three charges were dismissed.

In October, a warrant for Miles was issued after he was charged with petit larceny for stealing a bicycle. Court documents show Miles was scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday afternoon on the larceny charge.

Authorities say Okmulgee County sheriff's deputies and Okmulgee police were serving the larceny warrant when Miles barricaded himself in a home Thursday. That's when the sheriff's office says Miles shot two deputies.

OSBI says the two deputies are in the hospital and expected to be okay. Authorities have not released details about the deputies' injuries or their names.

This marks the sixth time Miles has been booked into the Okmulgee County jail.

2 News has requested body camera footage from the Okmulgee police department.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

