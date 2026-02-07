Okmulgee community gathers for prayer vigil after deputies shot

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee community came together in prayer on Feb 6 after two Okmulgee County deputies were shot while responding to a call.

Both deputies were injured but are expected to be okay, according to Sheriff Eddy Rice. As they continue to recover, residents gathered to show support for the deputies, their families, and first responders across the city.

“We’re glad to support them and pray for them and uplift those families and try to help them,” said Dale Fillmore, who attended the vigil.

KJRH

The prayer vigil began at the Okmulgee Police Department and continued toward the Sheriff’s Office near the courthouse. Community members walked together, prayed, and reflected, many holding hands and offering words of encouragement.

Osborne Lowe, one of the vigil organizers, said the gathering was meant to highlight compassion during a difficult moment.

“I believe the community has not lost its edge of love yet, and the little bit that’s here we want to bring it out,” Lowe said.

Attendees emphasized that the vigil was not about fear, but about unity and healing.

“To me, the heart of the people that live here coming together again, that’s what Oklahoma is about, and it’s really relevant here in Okmulgee,” said Roxie Lilley, who attended the event.

Okmulgee Mayor Mickey Baldwin also addressed the crowd, thanked first responders, and encouraged continued prayer for law enforcement officers.

“We’re going to pray for these men and women, not just tonight... Because we want them all to come home,” Baldwin said.

According to authorities, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the shooting. Officials said no one else was injured, and the suspect is now in custody, facing multiple charges.

