Tulsa police investigating after man shot twice in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot twice in a north Tulsa neighborhood Dec. 22.

The shooting happened near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen, and there could be more than one shooter.

TPD said they are still searching for the suspects, who they believe may be juveniles.

