TPD: Man arrested for killing 2-month-old son

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call for an infant who wasn't breathing near 71st and Yale on Oct. 28.

Police said the two-month-old boy was taken to the hospital and resuscitated.

Doctors said the child had multiple injuries, including broken ribs and human bite marks, according to police.

On Oct.30, the infant was taken off life support and died the next day.

TPD said Landon McCullah, the infant's father, was the only one with the infant when the injuries occurred and was the child's primary caretaker at the time.

Police said McCullah gave different accounts of what happened, but none of them explained the injuries to the infant.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office charged Landon McCullah with 1st Degree Murder-Death of a Child by Injuring, Torturing, and Maiming.

McCullah was taken to jail and has a $5 million bond.

