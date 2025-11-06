Eden Village unveils 'Restoration Farm' to create jobs, income for residents

TULSA, Okla. — Eden Village's new Restoration Farm is bringing more than just housing to formerly homeless residents — it's offering them a path to financial independence.

The six-acre farm, growing behind Pod One on the community, is made possible by a $400K grant from the James M. Cox foundation. The farm represents founder Brad Johnson's vision to provide residents with employment opportunities alongside their tiny homes.

"Really, at Eden Village, we're doing a lot more than just giving folks the key to a cute tiny home," Johnson said. "The dignity of work is one thing the people on the streets have lost, so we're providing that here."

Inside the barn, micro-businesses are set to come to life. From a wood shop to crop production, the opportunities are limitless, Johnson said.

Residents plan to sell their harvests like chicken eggs and other products at local farmers markets starting next spring.

One of the first fully formed businesses is the Berry Bunch.

"We have five of our residents that are in the Berry bunch," said Johnson. "We’re developing our goals and we’ve got blackberry plants planted around the perimeter here right now, about 200. They are going to be responsible for caring for those plants. Then next June, harvesting the berries, taking them to market and making money.”

Traci Popejoy has lived at Eden Village for about nine months. She's among the Berry Bunch members.

"My goal is to help with the sales and going to the farmers markets and setting up shop," said Popejoy. "Selling the berries and we're going to be making cobblers and jams and that stuff."

Popejoy experienced homelessness for about 18 months after a cancer diagnosis led to overwhelming medical bills.

"Didn't really realize I was homeless until I was homeless," she said. "I lost my home, my job, I was the last person you would've thought would be homeless."

KJRH

Her secure housing at Eden Village has transformed her life while she continues fighting cancer. Having the opportunity to build a fresh new business from the ground up, Popejoy said, is just the icing on time.

"You get your humanity back, you get your self-esteem back, slowly, but you have resources available, and it's not just a place to live," Pope Joy said. “When you’re sick, you’ve got to have something to look forward to and that really does pull me out and get me going.”

Johnson expects the barn to be completed in about three weeks, and then farming operations will begin.

They'll have everything from crops to goats, chicken and pigs.

