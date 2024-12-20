'New chapter has opened': First residents move into Eden Village

TULSA, Okla. — Two years after starting the project, the first residents have moved into their new homes at Eden Village.

Charles Freeling is among the first nine residents to get their keys by Christmas.

"I have always been one that is constantly searching for a light at the end of the tunnel even when it seems like there is none," he said. "I knew

Local News Resident sees his future inch closer as Eden Village homes are set in place Stef Manchen

This new chapter comes on the heels of a three year journey he never imagined taking. Freeling's life changed after Covid-19 claimed his wife's life.

"She was the love of my life," said Freeling. "I would manage to keep it together for about a year or so before it finally did what was inevitable. So, I lost literally everything. Things that I had saved from childhood, everything."

His new home became a homeless camp by the Arkansas River.

Freeling said he made it as comfortable as possible, but never fully acclimated to this new way of life.

After connecting with The Ministry Center, Freeling found advocates who believed in a better future for him.

“I’m trying to figure out what the hell made me so special that this many people went above and beyond on my behalf," he said. "I’m no better than anyone else out there. But I’m very thankful.”

KJRH Freeling and his dog, Domino, in their new home.

At the start of the year, Eden Village was a mere four model homes.

But with a lot of blood, sweat and tears, their first pod is complete.

Brad Johnson, founder and CEO of Eden Village Tulsa, said he and his team have faced many roadblocks since purchasing the land two years ago. However, Making it through all those trials only made them better focused for the next 54 homes.

“We’ve really pushed hard to make this happen because we know the needs are huge out there," said Johnson.

The next pod of homes to open is ADA accessible, and will be ready for residents early 2025.

Applications open for Eden Village tiny homes in Tulsa

Johnson said they've had no shortage of interest.

“We’ve had over 400 applications without even asking for it, from people who are desperate for housing," the founder said. "We need more of these to really really solve the problem.”

Businesses, churches and people all over are also recognizing the need. Many homes have been fully sponsored, to help their neighbors.

While there is still so much work to be done, as the saying goes, anything good takes time. But once the momentum started, there seemed to be no slowing.

“Basically every four to five weeks we’ll be opening up for 27 more folks, so by late spring we’ll be home to about 36 folks here.”

The goal is to have a full village by late summer 2025. For the many ways to support Eden Village's mission, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

