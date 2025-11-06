'A place where you can get help': Food on the Move hands out 450 food bags

TULSA, Okla. — As the longest government shutdown in history continues through its 37th day, nearly 685,000 Oklahomans still don’t know when they’ll get their SNAP benefits back.

It’s the reason local non-profits like Food on the Move are stepping in to help fill the gap.

It was a well-oiled machine on the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus on Nov 6. As the long line of cars snaked through the streets then campus, the families inside of them were eager for help.

Take a look at the line:

2 News drone footage shows long lines at food distribution site in Tulsa

“It’s difficult to eat really to keep the food on the table,” said Christa Clarke.

Christa Clarke has 14 grandkids and relies on SNAP to get through the month.

“It really hurts,” said Clarke. “It really does. You don’t see that kind of bridge until it’s missing.”

She joined the food giveaway line at 9 a.m., two and a half hours before it opened. She said it reached way up past Lewis to Yale.

She wasn’t the only one. Patricia Russell showed up at 10:30am.

“I don’t get my social security for another two weeks and our cupboards are getting a little bare,” said Patricia Russell. “I came to see what they gave and it’s only one bag, but everything helps. Every bit helps.”

Food on the Move passed out 450 bags of food on Nov 6. The drive-thru borrowed from their pandemic playbook when they were feeding 1,000 people a week.

“It is surreal to see this emergency situation happen again in just a different way,” said Rusty Rowe.

Food on the Move Program Director Rusty Rowe says they added two extra food giveaways in November in response to the Lapse in SNAP benefits.

“It’s embarrassing to have to ask for food,” said Pam Barnes.

Pam Barnes appreciates the help but wants the government shutdown to be finished.

“Democrat, Republican both they need to wake up,” said Barnes. “They’re hurting American people.”

2 News was at the food hub on Nov. 5, when two dozen volunteers packed each and every food bag putting together kitchen staples so people in the Tulsa community won’t go hungry.

Food on the Move celebrates partners, supporters

“I think the need is giant right now,” said Rowe. “It’s a little overwhelming but I’m also very humbled to see the response of our volunteers.”

Clarke is thankful for the food to tide her and her family over saying it’s what makes Tulsa special.

“Tulsa’s always been a place where you can get help,” said Clarke.

The first car in line pulled up at 7:30am for the 11:30am event. They handed out the 450 bags of food in just one hour.

They plan to have another giveaway on Nov 13 at TCC Northeast Campus at 3727 E Apache St Tulsa OK 74115 at 11:30am.

They’re also collecting donations of dry foods Monday-Friday 9am-4pm at their farm located at 2787 E Apache St Tulsa OK 74115.

You can click here to learn more.

