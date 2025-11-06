Travelers in Tulsa bracing for effects of FAA flight cuts amidst shutdown

TULSA, Okla — The government shutdown has continued for a record-breaking 37 days, and with it more cuts.

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced it will be cutting 10 percent of flights in airports located in the top 40 travel markets in the U.S.

Travel agents from going.com warn if the government shutdown continues for longer, people should expect more cancellations, delays and tighter flight connections.

While the Tulsa International Airport doesn't make up one of these markets, it does host flights to and from places that are.

The airport sent out this statement on social media, stating staff levels for TSA and FAA operations are normal.

They also stated airlines will be making updates to schedules to give as much notice as possible for any changes that could happen.

Passengers like Hudson Hosni said he's worried about the domino effect these cuts could have.

"Traveling is a very big industry, and plane travel has become very popular," he said.

“People in my family would travel for work, and they also go abroad, to other countries for work, so flying is a necessity for them," said Hosni. "But I also know that we could also do alternatives of driving and stuff. So I'm not 100% worried, but it is still something that's on my mind.”

Hosni said his flight coming in from Atlanta went well, and he wasn't the only one.

“We were concerned. But it went very smooth," said Mike Cooper. "Everybody was trying, even when I came in, the station agent was out there helping me get my ticket. Everybody's trying, it's good.”

Cooper traveled from Virginia with Carl Kennedy.

They both said the service was impeccable, but they're unsure what the future holds.

“Maybe it will affect us when we're going through Atlanta on the way home," said Kennedy. "But I'm glad the FAA is taking care of their own. They really need to do that.”

Cuts will officially start taking place starting November 7, which could affect the way flights in Tulsa are taking off and arriving.

Travel agents also say passengers are entitled to a full refund from their airline if a flight is canceled, and can ask for a monetary refund if they are given a flight credit.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

