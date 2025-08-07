Broken Arrow leaders ask for feedback on $12M south library expansion

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders posted images of what the expansion project would look like and wanted feedback on whether they should invest in the $12 million plan.

Tulsa City-County Library leaders said the community has outgrown the current size located at South Chestnut Avenue and 101st Street.

Because the funding is not set in stone, Carrie McClain, the chief equity communications officer for TCCL, said the opening or finishing date is yet to be determined.

David Ammerman, a Broken Arrow resident, said he's all for the project.

"I like the idea of expanding to something large where more people can sit in there and read," said Ammerman.

Cindy Rowland, who also lives in the community, said she's not.

"I'm just not sure that it's warranted... You know it's not like it's really big, but it's still a nice facility," said Rowland.

Ammerman said this could be an excellent addition for the community.

"I spend time in the bigger libraries studying… and having another option available in South Broken Arrow sounds like a great idea," said Ammerman.

McClain said they've raised about $ 6 million and need about $5 million from the city of Broken Arrow. Any funding will not increase taxes.

"I do, yeah, I think that's a great use of Broken Arrow's funds," said Ammerman.

This was far from the first sign of growth south of town. Just down the road, 2 News reported on 200,000 square feet of shopping coming, including Hobby Lobby and Burlington.

McClain said the 6,000 square foot library could go to 18,000 square feet with the upgrades. However, Ammerman said he had questions about what comes with this.

"What is available for the kids that they could interact with?" said Ammerman.

2 News took this question to McClain.

"It's going to have a larger children's area… I think most excitedly it will have a children's amphitheater," said McClain.

McClain said there will be an area for storytime activities for children.

"With that growth, ill definitely be checking more stuff out," said Ammerman.

Click here to access the survey from the City of Broken Arrow.

