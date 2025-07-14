Retail growth expected to bring $2B+ to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow says new retail development could bring billions of dollars over the next two decades.

“We really need it here,” said Caroline Garner.

In the nearly 20 years Caroline Garner has lived in Broken Arrow, she says the growth is good to see.

“I’m really glad they’re starting to do stuff over here,” said Garner.

KJRH

With nearly 125,000 people living in city limits, city leaders say retail needs to keep up with the growing population.

“We have a lot of housing growth in the area and there’s a lot of people moving to Broken Arrow,” said Jennifer Rush. “Of course, when people move into Broken Arrow, they also want to have the amenities that they’re used to in bigger cities.”

Local News Development continues at Aspen and the Creek Turnpike Sharon Phillips

Jennifer Rush, Broken Arrow’s Economic Development Director, says the city is turning the land at the corner of 121st and Aspen into Hackberry Market. It’ll be about 210,000 square feet of shopping that’ll bring:



Home Depot

Hobby Lobby

T.J. Maxx

Burlington

Across Broken Arrow, Adams Creek Town Center is going up near Hillside Dr. and County Line Rd. The 142,000 square foot development will bring:



Burlington

Bealls/Home Centric

Books-A-Million

Goldfish Swim School

Shoe Department

Catrina Fresh Mex

HomeGoods

“They’re both going under construction about the same time,” said Rush. “So we’re excited that both sides of town get to see something new in their area.”

Over the next 25 years, Rush says both of these developments are expected to bring in more than $2.1 billion each to Broken Arrow’s economy.

“Our sales tax dollars, the majority, the bulk, goes to support police and fire,” said Rush. “So that has a direct impact on our community with how many police officers and firefighters that we can have keeping us safe. We also use those funds to expand our streets.”

Local News 'The whole area is really great': South BA residents enjoying recent development Samson Tamijani

“The more sales tax dollars we can bring in the more we can provide for our residents,” she said.

Garner is glad to see her community provide everything she needs.

“Now it’s coming and it’s about time,” said Garner.

The city says both projects should be finished in 2026 with stores opening by 2027 at the latest.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

