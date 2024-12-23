'The whole area is really great': South BA residents enjoying recent development

2 News previously covered excitement surrounding the rush of mixed commercial development along South Aspen Avenue in Broken Arrow next to Creek Turnpike. At the end of 2024, local residents are satisfied with what's come so far.



Previous coverage >>> Development continues at Aspen and the Creek Turnpike

Jordan Martin enjoys the convenience of exiting off the turnpike to find multiple restaurants, a gas station, and a Reasor's grocery store - all built in 2024.

"It's right off the highway, so when I have to drop my kids off I can just pull right in. It's great," Martin said.

David and Sherri Finley said they can now get their shopping, gas, and movie trips done within a few minutes from home, something not possible a year ago.

"We got a lot done here," David said on Dec. 22. "We spent a lot of money in there just now. We like this store because it's brand new. It's beautiful inside."

"I think Oklahoma has enough green space and fields right now. Wheat and oil wells and stuff. I think development is good," David added.



"There is (also) a new park that's being developed nearby," Sherri said. "So the whole area is just really great."

Malinda Duncan said she went 17 years in the Richland Park neighborhood without the local stops and shops and can now comfortably get holiday meal shopping done.

"That's actually what I was thinking on the way over here," Duncan said. I (thought), 'Wow, I just get to pop into Reasor's right quick.' which is great."

You'll find similar spirit in those who work in the new business center too, like high school senior Elijah Bushyhead, who was hired at Reasor's when it opened in August.

"I remember when there was nothing here. Nothing at all," Bushyhead said. "But I love the options here and working here."

2024 literally changed the landscape in South BA, and most residents don't seem to mind the city's aggressive approach.

"I also feel like it's still so spaced out, and there's just so much space out here anyway," Martin said. "It needed something out this way so you're not having to go so far into town."

The only sign of development missing from the area is just west of Aspen, which was planned to include 8,000 square feet for a restaurant or national name brand tenant and another 20,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

At the end of 2024, the plot of land has remained untouched.

