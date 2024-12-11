Broken Arrow PS committee releases four-day feasibility study

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Will Broken Arrow Public Schools be moving to a four-day school week?

It is a hot topic for one of Oklahoma’s largest school districts.

A committee of 130 students, parents, employees, and community members has been tasked with studying the pros and cons.

Half of the group announced their results in September. This week, the school board heard results from the second half of the group.

While the list of challenges and opportunities was lengthy in a variety of categories, two challenges stuck out: childcare and finances.

“There are a lot of pieces that have to be figured out… like employee contracts, specifically not reducing employee wages,” said BAPS spokesperson Tara Thompson.

The switch to a four-day week idea was prompted by the ongoing teacher shortage nationwide and the notion it could boost recruitment in the district.

Researchers who study four-day school weeks say, while still rare, the trend is growing nationwide. One common issue in other districts did not come up during this latest round of research in Broken Arrow: the likelihood of crime increasing.

“We haven’t heard much of that in our community, but across the nation that has been a concern,” said Thompson. “Specifically, a school in Texas. That was one of the biggest challenges they faces as far as community pushback—concerned about crime going up on that ‘off’ day.”

2 News talked with shoppers in Broken Arrow’s Rose District to get their thoughts on the issue. Whether they spoke on or off-camera, the same issue was echoed. They were not as concerned about the students or teachers but rather the parents.

“I just don’t know how hard it would be on the parents who have kids,” Howard told us. “A lot of parents work five days a week. What do they do on Friday?”

“I worked when I was raising my kids, and it would be difficult,” said Lisa Newlin.

The committee will meet again in January. Final recommendations are expected to be made to the board in February. The district has also launched a public survey that will be open until December 22.

