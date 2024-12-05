4 DAY WEEK: Broken Arrow Schools release school year calendar drafts

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — We’re listening to Broken Arrow parents as the school district considers a four-day school week for students.

This week, the district released three draft calendars that could be implemented next school year.

The drafts show students with Mondays off, Fridays off, or a traditional 5-day school week.

“I think that the Mondays off might be better because there are a lot of Mondays that we already have off during the school year,” said Cynthia Yarberry.

“I think every parent wants what’s best for their child, and to me, a 4-day week significantly decreases the amount of time that he’s in class and has a negative impact,” said Cheyenne Milligan.

2 News first met Cheyenne Milligan and Cynthia Yarberry last month when results from a parent survey were released.

It showed 54% of people surveyed liked a 4-day school week. 46% were against it.

Now, the district is looking for parent feedback on three potential calendar options.

“Initial thoughts are pretty positive,” said Yarberry.

Yarberry says she noticed the school year could end June 10 if the district implements a four-day week with the proposed calendars, shortening summer.

“I kind of like the idea of a shorter summer,” said Yarberry. “There’s a lot of information that kids lose in the summer, and shortening that time of loss is a bit better, and I think for parents finding care for that much time will be beneficial if it’s a bit shorter too.”

Cheyenne Milligan disagrees.

“I know that affects a lot of families in a negative way as well,” said Milligan. “There would not be able to be as much vacation time or family trips or spending time with loved ones.”

The four-day options have 165 instructional days instead of 176 in the traditional calendar.

It would lengthen each school day by 25 minutes.

Milligan says she still wants her son to be in school 5 days a week.

“My son, especially, learns best doing hands on,” said Milligan. “Virtual days are already challenging for him so losing that time would be very impactful for his education in a negative way.”

The district says they’re considering 4-day weeks for teacher recruitment and retention.

“Do what you need to do,” said Yarberry. “If you need to do a 4-day week to attract more teachers or a better crop of teachers that’s great. We are almost dead last in education. We need to do something different.”

The district will have its final recommendation to the board by February. Board members plan to vote on the final calendar in March.

