Development continues at Aspen and the Creek Turnpike

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — South Broken Arrow just off the Creek Turnpike and Aspen is getting a major facelift.

You’ll soon see a new Reasors grocery store and a Chick-fil-A and even more stores.

Neighbors like Susan Gaylor can barely contain their excitement at all the new development.

"The north end got their love with Bass Pro and I'm all about it, but come back and give us the same amount of love. I'm excited, I'm excited,” said Gaylor.

According to the city of Broken Arrow, Reasors is expected to be around 65,000 square feet with an additional 200,000 square feet of commercial retail space.

Just west of Reasors is a brand new Kum & Go and next door sits Chipotle restaurant, both of which are already open for business to the public.

We met up with Alisia Kurr and Susan Gaylor after they grabbed lunch and both women could barely contain themselves.

“I just think as Broken Arrow grows and expands it's just really nice to have things over on the south side to where we don't have to go to the north side and the traffic over there is just very congested. I think it's nice that we are going to spread it out a little bit and maybe it will relieve some of that, I don't know,” said Kurr.

One of the biggest draws for people like Gaylor is the convenience of an upscale grocery store.

“I love what they offer. I love the brands they offer, it's clean, it's always clean and the employees are always top-notch people and I just enjoy shopping in their stores and so I go everywhere and shop at Reasor's and now I can shop right down the street from my house,” said Gaylor.

It’s not just a grocery store and restaurants coming to the area.

The city also entered into a different agreement with another developer for a plot of land just to the west of Aspen.

It will include 8,000 square feet for a restaurant or national name brand tenant and another 20,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

One of the most highly anticipated restaurants is the new Chick-fil-A being built.

The city does not have confirmation on an exact opening date.

