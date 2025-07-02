TULSA, Okla. — The suspect, accused of shooting at a crowd near 2nd and Elgin during the early morning hours of May 4, appeared in court July 1.

2 News Oklahoma is not naming the suspect due to his status as a youthful offender.

WATCH: BLUE DOME SHOOTING: Suspect makes first court appearance

BLUE DOME SHOOTING: Suspect makes first court appearance

Officer Wesley Calldwell testified, saying he shot the suspect just seconds after the gunfire.

Four other members of TPD gave their testimony; all agreed, the young man sitting in the courtroom was the one who shot at the crowd.

Police say after an officer shot the suspect, he was transferred to Saint Francis, where detectives questioned him.

Detectives say the suspect admitted to the shooting and said the fight stemmed from a murder tied to McLain High School. The suspect told detectives he was acting in self-defense.

Defense attorneys argued the suspect did not give reliable answers, due to his being on pain medications while hospitalized.

Brian Boeheim and Miranda Snodgrass are defense attorneys representing the suspect. They declined comment on the case, citing juvenile status.

Technically speaking, the case is under youthful offender status, a step above juvenile. 2 News’ cameras were not allowed inside the courthouse.

2 News reporter Clifton Haskin spoke with Reace Wright just hours after the shooting.

“Just unfortunate, cause I had no idea, you know, what I mean, that it was anything that serious, cuz I was just like laying in bed. We were gonna go out, you know, like literally right here,” Wright said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 News Oklahoma’s Clifton Haskin followed up just hours after the shooting

Wright saw the aftermath just like some officers who responded to the scene minutes after gunfire erupted. Some of those officers testified Tuesday, all accusing the suspect of the crime. The defense is arguing those officers did not witness the shooting firsthand.

SUSPECT FACING CHARGES



2 counts of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon

1 count of Shooting with Intent to Kill

The suspect is currently wheelchair bound. It is unclear if that will be the case forever. The suspect is set for arraignment on July 10.

Meanwhile, 2 News Oklahoma is working to obtain the body cam footage from the officer who shot the suspect.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

