DOWNTOWN SHOOTING: Chaotic scene in downtown Tulsa, 2 officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead and multiple others injured after a shooting at in a crowd in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa police said a large event near 2nd and Elgin turned volatile and chaotic. Every officer responded to the area, as they gathered, someone in the crowd fired shots.



Two police officers shot people, one of those people died and the other is being treated at a hospital. Those officers are on the standard administrative leave. Police said there are also multiple injuries from the initial shooting.

Initial searches found guns abandoned in the parking lot and bullet casings. There is also damage to nearby businesses.

Police are looking at body cam and security footage hoping to gather information. They also want anyone who witnessed this incident or hears something can give them more details— call 918-596-COPS.



