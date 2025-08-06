'We're doing our best': Winganon, still struggling 2 years after bridge closure

WINGANON, Okla. — Two years have passed since the bridge on East 300 Road was closed in the small Rogers County town of Winganon, leaving families and businesses grappling with the repercussions.

Despite initial optimism surrounding a construction project aimed at flood mitigation, community members now report ongoing hardships.

Bailey Bible, manager of the town's sole bait shop and convenience store, spoke about the challenges his business has faced.

“Started the venue with cousins and half partners and bought them out six or so months later. But technically, since October of 2019," he said.

Two years ago, he addressed flood issues affecting his store, previously stating, “10 to 15 foot behind our building there's 2 ½ 3 foot of water in the storage units.”

However, the construction project designed to help has now created new difficulties.

“June alone, going off those sales, that was the slowest month we've ever had,” he said.

Bible noting the significant reduction in customer traffic due to the bridge closure. The impact has forced tough decisions.

“We've got to cut out a couple days a week to try to float the overhead for the rest of the week. And anything breaks, it gets pretty tight to repair anything right now,” Bible said.

The strain isn't confined to local businesses. Terry Thrash, a resident near the closed road, also voiced his concerns.

“My son goes to adult daycare in Claremore, used to be a 25-minute commute. Now it's a 45-minute commute. One way. So I take him, come back, take him or go get him, come back every day, Monday through Friday. So our gas bill has the triple,” Thrash said.

Mail service has also been disrupted, causing additional inconvenience.

“Said that they weren't going to deliver our mail until the construction was done.”

When asked how he receives his mail, he said, “We have to drive to Oologah to get it, which is about an hour trip to see it our mail," Thrash said.

According to officials from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Rogers County Commissioners, the construction project is over 80% complete and nearing the finish line. However, for Bible and his family, the situation remains precarious.

“We're doing our best just to keep everything afloat. Cut back on inventory, all that stuff. If it's not open by fall, we're already into our slow hours. But if it drops down anymore, we might have to close up till next spring,” Bible said.

