Company aims to plug leaking abandoned oil wells for free

OCHELATA, Okla. — According to recent figures, Oklahoma has more than 20,000 abandoned oil wells, with many of those leaking harmful pollutants.

Ann Packard said her family has owned the land she currently lives on for almost 100 years.

She had several abandoned oil wells on her land, with four of them leaking methane.

With the wells, she said there was just too much danger to truly enjoy her home.

“There was a lot of equipment out here, like, well heads and pipes that ran all over the land, it was kind of dangerous," she said. "A tractor could hit it, the kids on the four-wheeler, the gator.”

She also said the methane from the wells depleted the land around them and caused a strong odor.

“I know they say methane doesn't have an odor, but when it comes out of a well, you can really smell it," she said. "It's not pleasant.”

Eric Perner is the Chief Operations Officer at Rebellion Energy Solutions.

He said the company’s main mission is to help promote cleaner living for everyone, without using taxpayer money.

The company uses the Voluntary Carbon Market, which allows companies to purchase something called “carbon credits” that help reduce their carbon footprint.

The company then uses those funds to plug up abandoned oil wells polluting the environment.

“It's just a win, win," said Perner. "It's a win for oil and gas, it's a win for landowners, and it's a win for companies trying to offset their emissions.”

Perner said he wants to expand operations in the future.

“We want to do this across the nation, but Oklahoma is our focus first, because there's a great need here to do this work," he said. "We want to be a part of that solution, and not not be a stain on the oil and gas industry.”

In addition to plugging wells, Rebellion is aiming to restore the land that has been polluted around the abandoned wells.

"In this particular site, we've planted over 100 different species of native forbs and native grasses," he said."These will really benefit those pollinators, such as the monarch butterfly. They'll benefit the grassland bird species that exist here."

