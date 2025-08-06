UPDATE: Kaytlin Fultz gets trial date in Haskell child neglect case

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Kaytlin Fultz, the foster mom charged with child neglect in Haskell, has a trial date set for October 20 with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

2 News was there when Kaytlin walked into the courthouse on August 6. The judge over the disposition hearing told us we couldn't be in the courtroom during the hearing.

Security told us she left out a back exit, away from our cameras.

This is the latest update is from the story we brought you in February, when a neighbor got video of a young girl left outside the Fultz's house wearing pajamas and no shoes in below freezing weather.

Local News Preliminary hearing set for Haskell foster father Stef Manchen

Fultz's husband Andrew Fultz faces a felony child neglect charge in Muskogee County. His trial date is set for September 15.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

