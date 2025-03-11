MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Andrew Fultz, a Haskell foster father facing felony child neglect charges, was back in Muskogee County Court.

After a quick appearance, his case was pushed to April, and he was ushered out side doors and staircases.

KJRH

A similar situation unfolded in late February at the Fultz's arraignment. Officials with the city and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office shielded the couple from the media.

2 News brought you the moments Fultz bonded out of jail:

Foster parents in court for neglect charge over incident in Haskell

2 News called the sheriff's office, to ask why it seemed like the Fultz's were being protected.

They said their operations were merely about protecting the courthouse, and keeping those in it safe.

Andrew's family accompanied him in the courtroom, including his father, Doug Fultz.

Doug serves on the City of Haskell's board of trustees, and appears to be on the ballot for next month's election for a city council seat.

This court appearance comes less than a week since we reported the Fultz's Haskell home was being searched for evidence.

Local News Law enforcement searches Haskell foster parent's home for evidence Erin Christy

The Muscogee Creek Nation is handling Kaytlin's case, as she is a Cherokee Nation citizen, but the alleged crimes took place on the Muscogee Creek Nation's reservation. They confirmed that Lighthorse officers had a warrant to search the property.

Preliminary hearing set for Haskell foster father

Her charges have been reduced to a misdemeanor child neglect charge. Kaytlin's first appearance will be on March 24.

Andrew's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29 in Muskogee County Court.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

