Law enforcement searches Haskell foster parent's home for evidence

HASKELL, Okla. — Law enforcement searched the home of two Haskell foster parents on March 6 as part of the investigation into their treatment of a foster child.

2 News first told you about this story in February after video surfaced of a young girl without shoes begging to come in from the cold when wind chills were near zero degrees.

Andrew and Kaytlin Fultz were both charged with child neglect in connection to the incident.

Local News Foster parents in court for neglect charge over incident in Haskell KJRH Digital

We visited the home in Haskell after learning of the police presence.

The Muscogee Creek Nation confirmed that their Lighthorse officers were there due to an ongoing investigation. They wouldn’t say much but said they had a search warrant and were looking for specific evidence.

Law enforcement told us that the original video of the girl out in the cold should be their primary evidence but added serving a search warrant for child neglect isn’t that unusual.

Local News DOCS: OKDHS knew of previous problems at Haskell foster home Erin Christy

They could be looking for records of some sort. Kaytlin, though, was charged with a misdemeanor child neglect. Her husband was charged with felony child neglect. The Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office is handling his case.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

