DOCS: OKDHS knew of previous problems at Haskell foster home

HASKELL, Okla. — Court documents obtained by 2 News show that Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) knew about ongoing problems at a foster home in Haskell, which is now under investigation for child abuse.

Video showing a young girl without a coat or shoes and begging to come inside during a snow storm sparked outrage on social media. A probable cause affidavit states it was 12 degrees outside during the incident. The witness taking the video called police.

According to the affidavit, the foster family put the child outside for a “timeout,” and it was no longer than two minutes. The witness claims it was closer to 15 minutes.

The Haskell Police Department recommended child abuse charges to the Muskogee County District Attorney, but so far, no charges have been filed.

After the initial reports aired on the news, Kristin McKee contacted us, stating that OKDHS knew there were concerns about the home. Four of McKee’s five children were placed in the house due to substance abuse and domestic violence issues at the McKee home.

“As soon as I saw that video, I had a gut-wrenching feeling, it was them,” said McKee. “I had knots in my stomach. I was sick to my stomach. I had anger. I am scared for the child. I am worried sick about her.”

McKee has since reunited with her children. The Cherokee Nation courts determined her children were “deprived” under foster care. In June of 2024, Cherokee Nation’s Indian Child Welfare recommended to OKDHS that the children be removed from the foster home, citing ongoing concerns with the foster parents.

Documents state when the McKee’s children lived with the foster family, the foster mother would interfere with the birth parents’ visits, coach the kids on what to say to case workers, and would punish the children if they told caseworkers they had a good time with their birth parents.

“Indian Child Welfare is concerned that the children returning to the foster home would result in emotional damage to the children,” the documents state.

“They [DHS] promised us to shut the house down and when I saw that video I was like ‘my children were failed’,” said McKee. “How many more [children] is it going to take for them to do their job?”

The affidavit indicates four foster children live in the Haskell home. 2 News asked the Haskell Police Chief why an arrest wasn’t initially made. Still, Chief Zachary Stephens was told all calls must be directed to the Muskogee County District Attorney. However, the office did not return our calls and told us the case is under investigation.

2 News has chosen not to publicly name the foster mother or father at this time because no arrest has been made, and no charges have been filed.

The foster mother, a public school teacher, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Education. “We will not tolerate this in Oklahoma. Investigations have been underway since yesterday morning. Law enforcement and DHS are also investigating, and the teacher is on administrative leave indefinitely pending investigation,” stated State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

