11 COUNTS: Claremore man accused of targeting woman for peeping tom

TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore man is accused of attempting to take upskirt photos of a woman as she shopped at a Green Country Hobby Lobby.

An affidavit filed in Tulsa County claims Kendrick Oakley used his cell phone 11 times to try to take a photo of another customer at the store at 71st and Mingo on July 9th 2024.

Tulsa Police Department

Oakley is accused of being at the store on the afternoon of the 9th and approaching a woman while she shopped and crouched down, and attempting to take photos up her skirt. The affidavit details 11 attempts in the 16 minutes he was in the store said Oakley checked his phone before repeating the attempts.

Records say a stop loss prevention officer noticed the incident and followed Oakley to the car to write down his license plate. The same officer also alerted the woman to what happened and helped her file an online police report.

Oakley is listed on the team of leaders for Destiny Life Church in Claremore. His Facebook page also shares posts from the church.

He is also listed on the school board for the Claremore Christian School.

The district attorney filed charges against Oakley on August 6th. He is not in custody at this time.

