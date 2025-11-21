Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler to run for fourth term

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is running for a fourth term.

He launched his re-election campaign on Nov. 20.

The primary election is June 16, 2026. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2026.

No one else has announced their intent to run and filing for the election starts in April 2026. The election is a partisan race and Kunzweiler is running as a Republican.

Kunzweiler took office in 2014, taking over for Tim Harris, who served from 1999 to 2014. Before that, Kunzweiler was a prosecutor for Tulsa County.

Kunzweiler lists these as some of his proudest accomplishments as District Attorney.



Establishing a Victim Witness Center to care for victims of crimes and instituting a therapy dog court program for children involved in cases.

Sucessfully prosecuting David Ware, the man who murdered Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and helping pass the Craig Johnson Act.

Enhancing prosecution of domestic abusers, child predators and fentanyl trafficking.

Establishing a partnership with the Child Advocacy Network

Advocating for legislation like SB 607 that protect victims of abuse.

Protecting 2nd amendment rights by not compromising on "Stand Your Ground" and "Castle Doctrine" self-defense provisions of the law.

Improving Oklahoma's mental health system.

He's endorsed by Senator Christi Gillespie, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Tulsa County Comissioner Kelly Dunkerley, and President of the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa County Brenda Tiemann.

During Kunweiler's first term, he filed first-degree manslaughter charges against Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby for the killing of Terence Crutcher. A jury later found Shelby not guilty.

During his second term, he refused to charge the man who drove into Black Lives Matter protestors and caused a man to fall from I-244.

In September 2022, Kunzweiler's daughter Jennifer stabbed the district attorney several times and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, among others.

Jennifer was later found not guilty by reason of mental illness and was ordered into treatment.

Kunzweiler used the incident to push for better mental health care in Oklahoma.

Most recently, Kunzweiler's made headlines for his position on the Oklahoma Survivor's Act after lawyers for April Wilkens asked to disqualify his office from the case, claiming bias.

