Defendant claims bias in Survivors' Act case, asks to disqualify Tulsa DA

TULSA, Okla. — Attorneys for the woman at the heart of the Oklahoma Survivors' Act filed a motion to disqualify District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and the Tulsa DA's office from her case because of alleged bias within his office.

April Wilkens was convicted in 1999 for killing her ex-fiance in Tulsa County. Wilkens claimed the shooting was in self-defense after enduring years of domestic and sexual abuse. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Most recently, a Tulsa County judge denied her resentencing requesting on Sept. 3.

Now, her attorneys with the Oklahoma Appleseed Center of Law and Justice are claiming misconduct by the District Attorney's office and are asking for a special prosecutor to be appointed for the case.

The filing says Kunzweiler's office is compromised by serious conflicts of interest that undermine Wilkens' right to a fair and impartial process.

It goes on to say Assistant District Attorneys (ADA) Ashley Nix and Luke Thompson bought the home April Wilkens was abused in on May 8 and got married there on Oct. 31.

The filing presents evidence for consideration that allegedly shows several staff from the DA's office attended the wedding.

"The ADAs are known to discuss the fact that they purchased 'April Wilkens's house', and frequently discuss it with friends and colleagues," the filing reads.

It says the behavior was described as bragging about the fact that they now live in the home of someone whom their office is prosecuting. At the time, Wilkens was still waiting to learn if she would get sentencing relief.

In addition, court documents claim Kunzweiler has shown his bias against the Oklahoma Survivors' Act.

On May 11, 2024, ten days before the act became law, Kunzweiler emailed State Representative Mark Lepak and told him if the Survivors' Act passed it would lead to cases like the Bevers getting sentencing relief.

2 News spoke with Kunzweiler about this case previously.

On Sept. 17, 2024, it became known that Kunzweiler's office was requiring survivors of domestic violence to sign waivers to their rights under the Survivors' Act, according to the filing.

The filing claims Kunzweiler told the media that both Wilkens and her alleged abuser Terry Carlton had protective orders against each other. There is no evidence of a protective order being taken out against Wilkens by anyone or Terry Carlton.

On Sept. 29, the Tulsa World ran a "Letter to the Editor" from Kunzweiler which was interpreted to be alluding to the public response to his handling of Wilkens' case, but never mentioned her by name. He did include his cell phone number for the public to contact him.

Text messages from the DA were recovered where he was discussing the case with the public. The attorneys claim he "inaccurately and misleadlingly mischaracterizes the posture of the case."

In one of the text messages when asked about the motion to reconsider, Kunzweiler said "We'll deal with that."

They say these actions by the DA and his office violate the Rules of Professional Conduct and show a disregard for the duty of neutrality.

They're asking the court to replace him with a special prosecutor from outside the district or ask the Attorney General to appoint someone. It also asks that Kunzweiler and his office refrain from further extrajudicial commentary about the case and for any other relief the court deems necessary.

2 News reached out to the District Attorney's Office for comment and are waiting to hear back.

